Partner
Interested in having Hyperglass at your venue? Have an idea of how we can work together? Contact us and we will get back to you shortly!
Upload an image, specify how long you want it to run, and (optionally) enter a URL you want to drive traffic to.
For maximum impact, approved images are broadcasted to all our locations instantaneously. View current Broadcasts
Users can interact with your campaign via QR Code and SMS shortcode (coming soon). Our Dashboard tracks measurement and click-through so you can easily measure ROI in real-time.
